Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.