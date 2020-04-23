SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Post stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 253,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Post by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 35.2% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

