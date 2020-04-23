Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for IBERIABANK Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IBERIABANK in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of IBKC opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

