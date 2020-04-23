Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after buying an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

