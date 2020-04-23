Brokers Set Expectations for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

