Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion.
Shares of PKI opened at C$28.14 on Wednesday. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
