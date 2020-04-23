Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.40.

Shares of PKI opened at C$28.14 on Wednesday. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

