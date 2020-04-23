Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 491.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.