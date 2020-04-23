Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

