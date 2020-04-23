Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.