Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.50 and last traded at $98.50, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56.

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

