Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Shares Down 2.2%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd (LON:GR1T) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), 178,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Grit Real Estate Income Group’s payout ratio is 173.91%.

Grit is a pan African property investment company focusing on African real estate assets (excluding South Africa and Namibia). The Company is underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated, medium to long term leases with high quality global graded tenants, delivering sustainable income and growth.

