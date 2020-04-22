First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.