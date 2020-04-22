Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.