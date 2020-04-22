Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

