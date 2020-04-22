Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 230,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,285,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

