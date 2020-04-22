Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.