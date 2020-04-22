Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FIX increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

