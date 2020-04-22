First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,869 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

