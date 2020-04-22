First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

