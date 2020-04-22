First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 630 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,197.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.