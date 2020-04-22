Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

