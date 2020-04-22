First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.