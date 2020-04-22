First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,657 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.