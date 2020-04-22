Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Citigroup

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $143.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

