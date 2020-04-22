Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $59.42 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

