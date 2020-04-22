Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average of $275.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

