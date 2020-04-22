First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

