Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

