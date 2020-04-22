Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.96. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

