Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.95. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

NYSE HD opened at $200.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.60. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,737.4% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

