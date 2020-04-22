Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $129.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.