PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

