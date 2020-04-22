First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.