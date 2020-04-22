Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,969.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,880.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

