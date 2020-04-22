Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 550 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

