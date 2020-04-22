Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Microsoft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,676,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $264,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,734 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 175,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 91,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

