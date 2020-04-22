Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 6,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

