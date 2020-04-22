Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

