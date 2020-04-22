Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $234.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $272.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of FB opened at $170.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

