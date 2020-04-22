Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

