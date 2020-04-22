Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.