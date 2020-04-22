Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

