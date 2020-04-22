Csenge Advisory Group Has $899,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

