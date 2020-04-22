Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.