United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.