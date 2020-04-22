Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $51.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

