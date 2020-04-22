Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,746 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

