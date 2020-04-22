Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,705 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

