Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

