Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DIS stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

